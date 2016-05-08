Nvidia has unveiled what it describes as the world's most advanced gaming GPU, the GeForce GTX 1080. Designed to power the extremes of modern gaming, such as virtual reality and higher resolution monitors, the chip runs on Nvidia's Pascal architecture, which currently powers its DGX-1 supercomputer and Drive PX 2 in-car computer.
..
Continue Reading Nvidia powers up new VR-ready graphics card
Category: Computers
Tags:
Related Articles:
- NVIDIA launches all new GeForce 800M notebook graphics
- Nvidia brings Maxwell graphics to the masses with entry-level GeForce GTX 960
- Nvidia unveils GeForce GTX 690 Dual-GPU video card
- NVIDIA's hybrid technology balances PC performance and power consumption
- NVIDIA unleash GeForce GTX 200 GPUs
- NVIDIA officially outs GeForce GTX 480 and GTX 470 graphics cards