Nvidia powers up new VR-ready graphics card

Nvidia has unveiled what it describes as the world's most advanced gaming GPU, the GeForce GTX 1080. Designed to power the extremes of modern gaming, such as virtual reality and higher resolution monitors, the chip runs on Nvidia's Pascal architecture, which currently powers its DGX-1 supercomputer and Drive PX 2 in-car computer.

Category: Computers

