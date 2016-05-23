You can roll Peugeot's electrically assisted scooter behind you when you aren't riding

Peugeot has teamed up with Micro to produce an electric-assist kick bike, designed to give riders an extra boost of momentum. The e-Kick has a chunky-looking industrial design, typical of today's e-scooters, while folding up to let the user push or pull it along when it's not in use.
