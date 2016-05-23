Peugeot has teamed up with Micro to produce an electric-assist kick bike, designed to give riders an extra boost of momentum. The e-Kick has a chunky-looking industrial design, typical of today's e-scooters, while folding up to let the user push or pull it along when it's not in use.

..

Continue Reading You can roll Peugeot's electrically assisted scooter behind you when you aren't riding

Category: Urban Transport

Tags:



Related Articles:

