Bottpower's XR1R flat tracker puts the Buell XB12 on a little-needed diet

Bottpower's XR1R is an American-style flat tracker from Spain built from an American legend (Erik Buell's revolutionary XB12) that was built from another American Legend (Harley-Davidson's Sportster 1200). With more than 150 horsepower and less than 150 kg (331 lb) to shift, it should be a mad little racetrack carver, and it's set to challenge Pike's Peak in 2017.
