One of the problems that can arise when providing housing for asylum seekers is that communities can see a burden involved, but not necessarily a benefit. The SolarCabin refugee shelter is designed to tackle this, with a large, visible solar array used to produce a surplus of electricity that can help power the local area.
..
Continue Reading Solar shelter shines a light on refugee integration
Category: Architecture
Tags:
Related Articles:
- Hungarian lookout tower offers a room with a view
- Lumo Arkitekter installs tiny shelters in Danish countryside
- RE:Build uses sand and gravel to make a better shelter
- Archiblox prefab home uses "a fraction" of the energy it generates
- A contemporary take on the old-fashioned shepherd's hut
- Foster + Partners designs robot-built 3D-printed Mars shelter