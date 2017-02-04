Zip Car vs Lost Car Key Overbrook Philadelphia PA

Check out the page at The Car Key Shop

My name is Junior and you know those zip cars that everybody rents? Well I have a lost car keys story hat involves one of those cars. I didn't just lose the keys to the rental car. I lost my house keys AND my car keys in the rental car. My girlfriend and I had to attend a party at her boss's house along with a few other people from her job. She's a paralegal so that meant that the other guests would be lawyers and other paralegal secretaries and their wives. So she wanted to make a good impression by renting a car that was in better condition than the one we own. No problem that was cool. It's all about helping her improve her standing with the company right? The evening goes great we're laughing and joking with senior partners and what not, just had a great time in general. We get back to park the car and decide to leave our car and take a cab home because we both had been drinking.

The next day we realize that the baby sitter let us in the house and that we had forgotten our keys in the Zip-car. We call my neighbor to take us to the car and the Zip-car is already gone! So, we call ZipCar and no lost keys were reported. My neighbor had a lap top with him, and was already on Google searching for locksmiths and came up with The Car Key Shop in Philadelphia locksmiths. They came within twenty minutes they had a guy already in our area. This was one of those times when I was glad that we didn't have one of those newer cars with all those high security features. Our car key was pretty easy for him to make and he had my wife on the way to work, and even gave me a ride home. After my wife got to work she was twenty minutes late and her boss was waiting at the door for her. Reaching for an apology for her boss she stuttered, "I'm sorry I'm late I was" and then he interrupted her and said, "I know looking for my car keys" as he held them up in the air. You left them with my wife the other night because you didn't want to lose them. So I guess the lost car keys guys at www.carkeylocksmithphiladelphia.com helped us with a legal issue too. Thanks for being so fast guys. Junior and wife.